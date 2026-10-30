Indians can now use UPI to book Burj Khalifa, Universal Studios Singapore tickets online

New Delhi:

Indian travellers can now use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to book tickets online for some of the most popular tourist attractions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore, including the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Universal Studios Singapore, Singapore Oceanarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark. The facility will allow Indian visitors to make online bookings and payments using their preferred UPI applications, making travel planning and ticket purchases more convenient. The Ministry of Finance announced the development on Friday, October 30, highlighting the growing acceptance of India's digital payment system in international markets.

The initiative has been enabled through partnerships between NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and payment service providers in the two countries.

UPI payments now available for Burj Khalifa bookings

In the UAE, NIPL has partnered with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment to enable UPI payments for online ticket bookings at At the Top, Burj Khalifa. According to the Finance Ministry, the iconic Dubai attraction has become the first in the UAE to implement UPI for e-commerce transactions.

The facility is expected to make it easier for Indian tourists to book experiences at the landmark without having to rely on other international payment options.

Universal Studios Singapore tickets can be booked through UPI

In Singapore, NIPL has collaborated with FOMO Pay, a payment institution, to extend UPI acceptance to Resorts World Sentosa. The integration covers online bookings for some of the destination's major attractions, including Universal Studios Singapore, Singapore Oceanarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark.

The Finance Ministry said the move addresses the growing demand for convenient and trusted cross-border payment experiences. Singapore welcomed around 1.2 million Indian visitors in 2025, underlining the importance of the travel market.

In which countries is UPI accepted?

UPI is currently accepted in 10 countries, allowing Indian travellers to make digital payments at supported international locations. These countries include Singapore, the UAE, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Greece. UPI-based ticket bookings for the Eiffel Tower in France were introduced on January 26, 2024.

Uzbekistan is expected to become the 11th country to accept UPI following a commercial agreement announced on August 30, 2026, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country.

How does the expansion benefit Indian travellers?

The expansion of UPI-based online payments is expected to make international travel bookings more convenient for Indian visitors. Travellers can use familiar payment applications to purchase tickets for popular attractions in Dubai and Singapore.

The development also strengthens India's digital payment partnerships with other countries and supports cross-border commerce through digital innovation.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

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