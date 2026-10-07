Indian Railways to run two Navratri special trains between New Delhi and Katra: Check full schedule, route

New Delhi:

The Northern Railway on Wednesday said it will operate two reserved festival special trains between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, catering to the extra passenger rush during the Navratri festive season beginning on October 11.

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The Northern Railway said train number 04083 from New Delhi to SMVD Katra will depart New Delhi at 2 pm on October 9 and 16 and reach Katra at 3 am the following day. Train number 04084, will depart Katra at 10 am on October 10 and 17 and reach New Delhi at 11.30 pm the same day.

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The 655-km service will comprise 22 LHB coaches and will halt at Sonipat, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Dhandari Kalan, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Kathua, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur stations, the Northern Railway said. The Northern Railway said another special train pair, 04081/04082, is already being operated and will continue till October 26.

Moreover, senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal, said the special trains have been introduced in view of the increased rush of devotees visiting Mata Vaishno Devi during the festive season. However, he advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance and book tickets through the IRCTC website or railway reservation counters.

Apart from this, the Indian Railways has also announced 102 special trains to accommodate the expected surge in passenger travel during Dussehra and Diwali.

The Indian Railways said these trains will operate primarily through the Solapur Division and will enhance connectivity to key hubs, including Mumbai, Chennai, Latur, Kolhapur, and Kalaburagi. Significantly, these trains trains will be rolled out to ensure a seamless and comfortable journey for millions of travellers returning home for the holidays.

Mumbai–Chennai weekly special train

To reduce the passenger rush between Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai–Chennai Beach Weekly Special will operate six trips and on the return journey, the Chennai Beach–CSMT Mumbai Special will also run six trips, departing from Chennai Beach at 04:00 hours every Thursday.

CSMT Mumbai–Latur bi-weekly services

For regional passengers, the Indian Railways said it will run a bi-weekly special train between Mumbai and Latur and it will complete 13 trips in each direction. The CSMT Mumbai–Latur Special is scheduled to depart Mumbai at 00:35 hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays between October 13 and November 24, arriving in Latur at 11:40 hours the same day.

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Indian Railways to run dozens of Diwali, Chhath special trains to UP, Bihar | Check full schedule