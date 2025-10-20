Indian Railways to run 12,000 special trains for Diwali and Chhath puja travel rush Key stations like New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Delhi Junction will have extra ticket counters, waiting areas, and enhanced security. Around 1 crore passengers have already used these services, with 15 lakh travelling from New Delhi in the last four days.

As the festive season nears, Indian Railways has announced an ambitious plan to operate over 12,000 special trains to handle the surge in passenger traffic during Diwali and Chhath Puja. This is a significant rise from the 7,724 special trains that operated during the same period last year.

Massive operational push for festive travel

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information & Publicity), Railway Board, stated that these additional trains aim to provide smoother and safer travel experiences for the millions heading home to celebrate with their families. “In the past few days alone, nearly 1 crore passengers have benefited from the special trains. Around 15 lakh people have travelled from New Delhi stations in the last four days,” he said.

To ensure efficient operations, Indian Railways has deployed 12 lakh employees who are working around the clock. All arrangements are being continuously monitored to provide real-time responses to the travel demand.

Key departure points and passenger facilities

The special trains will run from major stations including New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Delhi Junction. To accommodate the increased rush, Northern Railway has set up additional ticket counters, expanded waiting halls, and increased security at these busy terminals. Special holding areas have also been created to manage crowd flow efficiently.

Major destinations covered

The 17 festival special trains will serve several important cities such as Patna, Lucknow, Darbhanga, Manasi, Dhanbad, Bhagalpur, Sitamarhi, Howrah, Patliputra, Hasanpur Road, Danapur, Gaya, and Prayagraj. All trains on these routes will be fully reserved to ensure safe and comfortable journeys for passengers.

Important travel advisory

Indian Railways has advised all travellers to verify train timings, routes, and stoppages before starting their journey. Passengers can check real-time updates by calling the Rail Madad helpline at 139 or by visiting the official railway enquiry website at www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

With these efforts, Indian Railways aims to make festive travel safe, convenient, and stress-free for passengers heading home to celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja with their loved ones.