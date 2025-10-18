Indian Railways to crack down on social media handles sharing misleading videos At the same time, Indian Railways is reinforcing its digital systems and enhancing data security measures.

New Delhi:

The Indian Railways announced on Saturday (October 18) that it will take stringent action against social media handles circulating old or misleading videos related to train operations. The move comes amid the festive travel rush, during which several misleading visual clips have reportedly created confusion among passengers.

According to an official statement, more than 20 such social media accounts have been identified, and the process of filing FIRs against them has begun. The Railways emphasized that it has established a 24x7 monitoring mechanism to detect and respond swiftly to misinformation or fabricated content shared online.

Appeal for responsible social media use

Authorities have urged the public and social media users to avoid sharing unverified videos that depict crowded stations or other incidents. Passengers are encouraged to rely solely on official communication channels for accurate information, including the verified social media handles of the Ministry of Railways—@RailMinIndia on X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The Railways’ statement highlighted the growing risks associated with misinformation during high-traffic festival periods and reiterated that spreading unverified content could lead to unnecessary panic or disruptions in passenger movement.

Focus on cybersecurity and data protection

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is also bolstering its digital infrastructure and data protection measures. Speaking at the 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition in New Delhi on October 16, Hari Shankar Verma, Director General–Safety, Railway Board, said that the organisation is deepening its focus on cybersecurity alongside operational safety and innovation.

Verma noted that the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) acts as the nodal agency managing the vast digital network of passenger information and ticketing systems. “Every Indian should feel proud that computerisation began effectively with the Railways 38 years ago. Imagine booking a ticket without a computer—it’s unthinkable today. That’s the digital legacy of India,” he said.

Ensuring passenger trust and digital integrity

With increasing dependence on digital communication, the Indian Railways’ latest measures aim to protect public trust, prevent misinformation, and uphold the integrity of its vast technological infrastructure. The initiative underscores the organisation’s dual commitment—enhancing safety on the ground and maintaining authenticity in the digital space.