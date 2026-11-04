Indian Railways suspends platform ticket sales at six Delhi stations, check new rules

New Delhi:

In view of the expected heavy passenger rush during Diwali and Chhath festivals, the Indian Railways has temporarily suspended platform ticket sales at six major railway stations in and around Delhi. The restriction will remain in place until November 14, 2026, as part of measures to ensure passenger safety and regulate crowds.

Platform tickets will not be available at these stations

According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, platform tickets will not be sold at the following six railway stations till November 14, 2026:

New Delhi Railway Station

Delhi Junction

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station

Ghaziabad Railway Station

Anand Vihar Terminal

Anand Vihar Halt

The Railways said that a large number of passengers visit railway stations during the festive season, and the restriction has been imposed to prevent unnecessary crowding on platforms.

Exemptions for elderly and differently-abled passengers

Despite the suspension of platform ticket sales, certain exemptions have been granted. Individuals arriving at the stations to assist the elderly, the ill, the differently-abled, or those unable to read or write will be permitted entry as needed.

Furthermore, those accompanying female passengers who require assistance will also be granted an exemption. This means that family members or acquaintances arriving at the station to assist passengers under these specific circumstances are not entirely prohibited from entering.

Suspension of parcel services

In addition to restrictions on platform tickets, the Railways has also imposed temporary curbs on parcel services at four major stations: New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi Junction, and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. During the specified restricted period, parcel booking, as well as the loading and unloading of goods, will be affected at these stations. Notably, the duration of these restrictions varies for each of the four stations.

According to the Railways' directives, passengers will be allowed to carry only their personal luggage into the train coaches during the restricted period. However, the booking of registered newspapers and magazines will remain permitted, subject to compliance with public safety regulations.

This decision by the Railways is aimed at reducing overcrowding at stations and ensuring safe passenger movement during the Diwali and Chhath festivals. Consequently, passengers traveling by train during the festive season should take note of these rules.

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