Indian Railways launches Pune-Shirdi Express Train: Check route, full schedule, stoppages

Pune:

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday flagged off the Pune-Sainagar Shirdi Express, a new rail service aimed at improving connectivity with the pilgrimage town, noting that various measures would help double Pune railway's capacity over the next three years. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined the programme virtually from his official residence in Mumbai. State legislative council chairman Ram Shinde was present at the Mumbai event, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Officials said the new train service would provide a convenient, affordable and comfortable travel option for devotees travelling from Pune and nearby areas to Shirdi, one of the country's major pilgrimage destinations in Ahilya Nagar district.

The service is also expected to improve access to higher education and healthcare facilities in Pune for residents of Ahilya Nagar and Shirdi regions, while boosting local businesses, including hotels, transport services and vendors in the pilgrimage town.

Pune–Sainagar Shirdi Express Train: Check full schedule

Departure (Pune Jn): 06:55 AM

Arrival (Sainagar Shirdi): 12:00 PM

Total Travel Time: 5 hours, 5 minutes

Pune–Sainagar Shirdi Express Train: Check stoppage

The Pune-Sainagar Shirdi Express will halt at Daund Cord Cabin, Shrigonda, Ahilyanagar, Rahuri and Belapur stations. Officials said the service would benefit students, farmers, traders, employees and researchers in these areas, while supporting religious tourism to nearby Shani Shingnapur.

Several railway infrastructure projects were underway: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said several railway infrastructure projects were underway in and around Pune, including works at Hadapsar, Shivajinagar, Khadki, Uruli and Alandi, to enhance the city's rail capacity.

He said the modernisation of Pune Junction, construction of additional platforms, development of a mega coaching terminal at Akurdi, and installation of advanced digital signalling systems would help double Pune railway's capacity over the next three to three-and-a-half years, enabling operation of around 20 additional trains.

"The Mumbai-Pune third and fourth railway lines, along with proposed Mumbai-Pune and Pune-Hyderabad bullet train projects, would significantly strengthen Maharashtra's economy," he said.

The Railway Minister said the Central government had allocated around Rs 23,900 crore for railway projects in Maharashtra. Of the 129 railway stations being redeveloped in the state, work has been completed at 93 stations, he added.

He further said that 24 Vande Bharat services are currently operational in Maharashtra and more modern rail services, including Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, would be introduced in the future.

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