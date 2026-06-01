Indian Railways launches new train from Bihar to Tirupati: Check route, stoppages and schedule

New Delhi:

Indian Railways has launched a new regular train service between Raxaul and Tirupati, offering improved connectivity for passengers from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. The train, which was earlier operated as a special service, has now been converted into a regular train due to strong passenger demand.

Train route

The new train will operate between Raxaul and Tirupati, departing from Raxaul every Thursday and from Tirupati every Monday.

The train will travel via key stations including Darbhanga, Samastipur, Barauni, Jhajha, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Rourkela, Raipur and Secunderabad before reaching Tirupati.

The service is expected to significantly improve connectivity for passengers from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, making travel to the renowned Tirupati Balaji Temple more convenient.

Train schedule

Tirupati–Raxaul Express (Train No. 17433): Train No. 17433, the Tirupati–Raxaul Express, will begin regular operations from June 1 and will depart from Tirupati every Monday at 8:15 AM.

The train will reach Raxaul at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, halting at major stations including Dhanbad (3:45 AM), Jhajha (8:00 AM), Kiul (8:51 AM), Barauni (10:40 AM), Samastipur (12:15 PM), Darbhanga (1:28 PM), and Sitamarhi (2:55 PM). The journey between Raxaul and Tirupati will take approximately 54 hours and 15 minutes, providing a direct and convenient rail link for passengers travelling between eastern India and the temple city of Tirupati.

Raxaul–Tirupati Express (Train No. 17434): On the return journey, Train No. 17434, the Raxaul–Tirupati Express, will commence regular operations from June 4 and will depart from Raxaul every Thursday at 3:15 AM.

The train will halt at Sitamarhi (4:42 AM), Darbhanga (7:00 AM), Samastipur (8:13 AM), Barauni (9:20 AM), Kiul (10:38 AM), Jhajha (12:20 PM), and Dhanbad (4:15 PM) before reaching Tirupati at 9:30 AM on Saturday.

The train will comprise a total of 24 coaches, including three Second AC coaches, five Third AC coaches, ten Sleeper Class coaches, four General Class coaches, and two SLR/D coaches. Covering a distance of 2,792 kilometres, the Tirupati–Raxaul service will complete the journey in 56 hours and 45 minutes, while the Raxaul–Tirupati journey will take 54 hours and 15 minutes.

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