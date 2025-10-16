Good news for train passengers: Indian Railways to provide blanket covers on this route - Details Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that blanket covers will be provided to all AC class passengers of the Jaipur-Asarwa Express.

New Delhi:

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that all AC class passengers will get blanket cover. The facility has been launched as a pilot project from Jaipur and aims to provide greater comfort to passengers during their journey. The development comes as railway passengers have been continuously complaining about the cleanliness of the blankets for a long time.

"Today, a new initiative has been started in the railways, which is an attempt to bring a major change in the lives of passengers. The use of blankets in the railway system has always been there, but there has always been doubt about them. To eliminate that, the arrangement of blanket covers has been started in one train as a pilot program from Jaipur Railway Station," Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"If this experiment is successful, it will be extended across the country. At the same time, facilities should also be increased at small stations, especially the height of the platform, signboards, and information systems," he added.

Inaugurates New Platforms

The minister also inaugurated new platforms, platform upgrades and extensions, and an integrated passenger information system at 65 small and medium stations in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Northern Railway stops sale of platform tickets

Meanwhile, the Northern Railway has stopped the sale of platform tickets at five stations from October 15 to October 28, 2025, in view of the heavy rush due to the upcoming festivals of Diwali and Chhat.

These stations are New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway, said that the decision has been taken to prevent overcrowding at stations, keeping in mind the increase in passengers.

"However, persons accompanying senior citizens, Divyangjans, illiterate, lady passengers may approach enquiry office for a platform ticket," he added.