Indian Railways announces new 7 Jyotirlinga Yatra package: Check route, fare and booking details This special scheme of IRCTC will provide darshan of seven Jyotirlingas to devotees of Lord Shiva. This tour will begin in November.

New Delhi:

Indian Railways has announced a special gift for devotees of Lord Shiva. Under a new scheme, pilgrims will be able to visit seven Jyotirlingas in November at an affordable price. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Bharat Gaurav train package, priced from just Rs 24,100, offers a 12-day journey beginning on November 18 from Yoga City Rishikesh Railway Station. Through this spiritual tour, devotees will not only get to pay their respects at the sacred Jyotirlingas but also experience a blend of devotion, comfort, and heritage onboard the special train.

Which Jyotirlingas will be covered in the package?

The 12-day trip will include:

Omkareshwar

Mahakaleshwar

Nageshwar

Somnath

Trimbakeshwar

Bhimashankar

Grishneshwar

Visits to other key sites such as Dwarkadhish and Bet Dwarka.

How to book a ticket? Check fare

This package can be booked through the official website of IRCTC and authorised outlets.

Comfort (2AC): Rs 54,390 per person

Standard (3AC): Rs 40,890 per person

Economy (Sleeper): Rs 24,100 per person

This allows devotees to undertake the pilgrimage without any stress or worry. With a discount of up to 33% under the Bharat Gaurav Yojana, this yatra offers devotees an opportunity to visit the most revered Shiva temples in India with ease and comfort.

Package Inclusions

Train journey, night stay in budget hotels, and 'wash and change' in budget hotels as per the chosen category - Economy, Standard or Comfort.

All meals: Morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner (vegetarian only).

Travel insurance for passengers.

Services of professional tour escorts.

IRCTC Tour Managers travel throughout the journey.

All applicable taxes.

Package Exclusions

Monument and temple entry charges, boating, etc.

Sightseeing costs, entrance fees, and local guides are not listed in the itinerary.

Tips to drivers, waiters, guides, representatives, fuel surcharge, etc.

Personal expenses such as laundry, wines, mineral water, food and drinks are not part of the package.

Any service not mentioned in the inclusions.

Key details of the journey

This journey will start on November 18 and will end on November 29. This journey will be a total of 11 nights/12 days. The journey will start from Yoga City, Rishikesh. However, boarding options are available at Haridwar, Lucknow, Kanpur, and other stations. Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will have a total capacity of 767 passengers.

It is mandatory for passengers to bring identity proof and a COVID-19 vaccination certificate at the time of boarding.

Also Read: Bihar to get another Amrit Bharat train, 10 festival special trains announced - Check details

Also Read: Mumbai to get two new metro corridors soon: Check route, cost and details here