Indian Railway extends operation of 10 summer special trains: Check full list, schedule, stoppages

New Delhi:

For the convenience of passengers during summer, the Indian Railway on Thursday decided to extend the operation of 10 summer special trains, including those from Anand Vihar Terminal to Ranchi, Indore to Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Okha to Shakur Basti. This decision of the Indian Railways will make it easier for passengers to obtain confirmed tickets in the coming days and ensure comfortable travel.

Frequency of these special trains increased

According to a notification issued by the Indian Railways, the frequency of all these special trains has been increased to avoid inconvenience to passengers during the holiday season. Instead of discontinuing their services in the last week of June, these trains will now continue to operate until the first week of July and August 2026. The Railways clarified that train timings, stoppages, and all other details will remain unchanged. The frequency of trains on Anand Vihar-Ranchi and Indore routes has been increased.

Full list of 10 summer special trains

Train Number Departure Arrival Day Date Extra rounds 02877 Ranchi Junction Anand Vihar Terminal Saturday 25.07.2026 04 02878 Anand Vihar Terminal Ranchi Junction sunday 26.07.2026 04 09119 Pratapnagar Lalkuan Junction sunday 26.07.2026 04 09120 Lalkuan Junction Pratapnagar monday 27.07.2026 04 09523 Okha Shakur Basti Tuesday 28.07.2026 04 09524 Shakur Basti Okha Wednesday 29.07.2026 04 09309 Indore Junction Hazrat Nizamuddin Friday Sunday ​ 31.07.2026 09 09310 Hazrat Nizamuddin Indore Junction Saturday , Monday ​ 01.08.2026 09 09257 Bhavnagar Terminus Shakur Basti Friday 31.07.2026 05 09258 Shakur Basti Bhavnagar Terminus Saturday 01.08.2026 05

10 summer special trains: Check full schedule

Ranchi-Anand Vihar Terminal Special (02877) will operate every Saturday from July 4 to July 25. On the return journey, Anand Vihar-Ranchi Special (02878) will operate every Sunday from July 5 to July 26. Both these trains will pass through Ranchi and will make 4 additional trips each.

Along with this, Indore Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin Summer Special (09309) will operate every Friday and Sunday from June 28 to July 31 and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Indore Junction Special (09310) will operate every Saturday and Monday from June 29 to August 1, making a total of 9 trips each.

Get detailed information on helpline number 139

The Indian Railways urged the passengers to dial the RailMadad helpline number 139 for any detailed information regarding train schedules and seat availability. Passengers can also check their schedules by visiting the official Indian Railways enquiry website ( www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in ). The RailMadad app can also be used for booking and other details.

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