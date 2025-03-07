Indian Consulate in Shanghai hosts insightful talk on India's role in shaping future of AI in world The talk explored India's rich technological heritage, tracing its roots from Sanskrit texts to the development of large language models tailored to India's diverse dialects.

The Indian Consulate in Shanghai, China, has hosted an insightful talk on AI for the World and India's role in shaping the future of artificial technology in the world. During the event, Shanghai witnessed an engaging discussion on India's pivotal role in shaping the future of AI and technology, hosted by Pratik Mathur, Consul General of India in Shanghai.

Keynote speaker Mukesh Sharma, Regional Head of Tech Mahindra in China, addressed a diverse audience representing over 15 countries.

The talk explored India's rich technological heritage, tracing its roots from Sanskrit texts to the development of large language models tailored to India's diverse dialects.

Emphasising India's commitment to responsible AI, Sharma highlighted Prime Minister Modi's co-chairing of the Paris Summit as a testament to the country's leadership in fostering AI for good and for all.

The discussion also highlighted India's thriving startup ecosystem, ranking 19th globally, with Bengaluru securing a spot among the top 10 startup hubs worldwide. India's substantial new investment of $3 billion in AI infrastructure, the National Quantum Mission, and advancements in AI-driven applications across agriculture, cleantech, spacetech, and healthcare were underscored as key milestones.

Additionally, the talk delved into the evolution of AI, predicting a shift towards agentic AI, leading to multimodal singularity and eventually Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

With a strategic advantage, India is poised to shape the future of AI, positioning itself as a global leader in the AI revolution to make an AI for all and AI for Good.