Indian carriers to operate over 25,000 flights per week during summer schedule, confirms DGCA Compared to the ongoing winter schedule, which ends on March 29, the number of departures per week is up 2.41 per cent as the Indian carriers operated a total of 25,007 departures per week from 124 airports in the country, the DGCA said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced that Indian carriers will operate 25,610 flights per week during the summer schedule of 2025. This marks a 5.50% year-on-year increase compared to 24,275 weekly flights in the same period last year.

The number of departures has also risen 2.41% compared to the ongoing winter schedule, which is set to conclude on March 29, 2025. During the winter schedule, airlines operated 25,007 weekly flights from 124 airports across the country. As per the finalised summer schedule of 2025, flights will operate to and from 129 airports, a notable rise from the 124 airports covered in the previous winter schedule.

There are 25,610 departures per week which have been finalised to/from 129 airports as per the summer schedule of 2025 compared to 25007 departures per week from 124 airports in the winter schedule of 2024, the DGCA said.

Out of these 129 airports, Ambikapur, Datia, Bidar, Porbandar, Pakyaong, Rewa and Solapur are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines while operations from Azamgarh and Rupsi airports were suspended in the Summer Schedule 2025, according to the DGCA.

The summer schedule of 2025 will commence from March 29 and will last up to October 25 next year. According to the 2025 summer schedule, as many as 11 airlines will be operating domestic services, with maximum weekly flights by IndiGo at 14,158 followed by Air India at 4,310 and its low-cost arm Air India Express at 3,375.

Airlines increases weekly departures

Also, while both Air India and Air India Express have increased their weekly departures by 66.67 per cent and 19.7 per cent, respectively compared to the ongoing winter schedule, IndiGo has seen just 3.41 per cent increase sequentially. Akasa Air has seen a growth of 10.11 per cent at 1,089 services per week in the forthcoming summer schedule vis-a -vis winter schedule, while SpiceJet will be operating fewer services at 1,250 weekly departures against 1,297 operated during the winter schedule, as per DGCA data.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Air India Express to run 40 weekly flights from Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport to 5 cities, check timings