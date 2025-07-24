India-UK FTA: Goa's feni, Kerala's toddy, Nashik's wines now to find shelf space in British stores India's traditional craft alcoholic beverages like feni, toddy, and artisanal wines will gain access to UK retail and hospitality markets under the new India-UK free trade agreement. These drinks will benefit from GI protection and are part of India's larger push to grow alcoholic beverage exports.

New Delhi:

Traditional Indian craft beverages like Goa’s feni, Kerala’s toddy, and Nashik’s artisanal wines are set to hit shelves in the United Kingdom following the signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK on Thursday. The deal grants these ethnic alcoholic beverages Geographical Indication (GI) protection and opens access to developed markets such as the UK, where demand for organic and heritage drinks is growing. The drinks are expected to make their way into high-end retail and hospitality channels alongside global staples like Scotch whisky.

“These Indian craft drinks will now enjoy GI protection and retail shelf space in the UK, giving them a platform to showcase their distinct flavours and heritage,” a Commerce and Industry Ministry official said. The official added that the FTA will also enable niche marketing opportunities in the UK’s hospitality sector.

The development marks a significant push for India’s efforts to promote its alcoholic beverage exports, a segment the government sees as having untapped global potential. The country’s alcoholic beverage exports stood at Rs 2,200 crore in 2023–24, with the UAE, Singapore, the Netherlands, and several African countries among the key markets.

Target of exports worth USD 1 billion by 2030

Though still a nascent category, the government expects exports to grow substantially, targeting USD 1 billion in alcoholic beverage exports by 2030, up from the current USD 370.5 million.

Earlier this year, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) highlighted the global potential of Indian alcoholic drinks, including gin, beer, wine, and rum, noting the quality and diversity of offerings available.

India currently ranks 40th globally in alcoholic beverage exports, with ambitions to break into the top 10 in the coming years.

(With inputs from PTI)