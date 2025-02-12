Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. India's retail inflation drops to 4.31 per cent in January, lowest in four months

India's retail inflation drops to 4.31 per cent in January, lowest in four months

The drop in inflation is primarily attributed to lower food prices and stable core inflation, offering a positive outlook for household budgets.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Published : Feb 12, 2025 16:35 IST, Updated : Feb 12, 2025 16:35 IST
India's retail inflation
Image Source : FILE India's retail inflation sees a decline.

In a significant relief for consumers, India's retail inflation eased to 4.31% in January which marked a sharp decline from 5.22% in December, according to government data released on Monday.

The drop in inflation is primarily attributed to lower food prices and stable core inflation, offering a positive outlook for household budgets. This marks the lowest retail inflation rate in the past four months, bringing it closer to the Reserve Bank of India’s targeted comfort zone of 4%.

More details to be added. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement