India's retail inflation drops to 4.31 per cent in January, lowest in four months

Follow us on Image Source : FILE India's retail inflation sees a decline.

In a significant relief for consumers, India's retail inflation eased to 4.31% in January which marked a sharp decline from 5.22% in December, according to government data released on Monday.

The drop in inflation is primarily attributed to lower food prices and stable core inflation, offering a positive outlook for household budgets. This marks the lowest retail inflation rate in the past four months, bringing it closer to the Reserve Bank of India’s targeted comfort zone of 4%.

More details to be added.