India's industrial production growth slows to 9-month low of 1.2% in May

New Delhi:

India's industrial production growth slowed to a nine-month low of 1.2 per cent in May 2025 due to poor performance of the manufacturing, mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Monday.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 6.3 per cent in May 2024.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) also revised upwards industrial production growth for April to 2.6 per cent from the earlier estimate of 2.7 per cent released last month.

The NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth decelerated to 2.6 per cent in May 2025 from 5.1 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production contracted by 0.1 per cent against a growth of 6.6 per cent a year ago.

Power production declined by 5.8 per cent in May 2025 against 13.7 per cent growth in the year-ago period.

During the April-May period of FY26, industrial production grew by 1.8 per cent compared to 5.7 per cent a year ago.