India's forex reserves rise in seventh consecutive week, increase to USD 686.145 billion

New Delhi:

Foreign exchange reserves or forex reserves of India continued to surge for the seventh consecutive week and rose USD 8.31 billion to USD 686.145 billion for the week ended April 18. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI), forex reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in end-September 2024.



This is the seventh consecutive week of a rise in the kitty, which had jumped by USD 1.567 billion to USD 677.835 billion in the previous reporting week ended April 11.

For the week ended April 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 3.516 billion to USD 578.495 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by USD 4.575 billion to USD 84.572 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 212 million to USD 18.568 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF also rose by USD 7 million to USD 4.51 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Meanwhile, the rupee pared its initial gains and settled for the day lower by 7 paise at 85.40 against the US dollar on Friday, amid heightened geopolitical tensions and a negative trend in the domestic markets.

Forex traders said escalated geopolitical tensions, following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir weighed on market sentiment.

Moreover, a muted trend in domestic equities and positive US dollar index dented investors' sentiment further.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.17 and moved between the intra-day high of 85.08 and the low of 85.65 against the greenback. The unit ended the session at 85.40 (provisional), registering a fall of 7 paise over its previous closing level.

On Thursday, the rupee gained 12 paise to close at 85.33 against the US dollar.