India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train to be launched on Jan 17: Check route, ticket fare, other details The ticket fare fare for the third AC Vande Bharat Sleeper train will start at Rs 2,300 and the second AC fare will be Rs 3,000, while the first AC fare is expected to be around Rs 3,600. The Vande Bharat sleeper train has been designed for long-distance journeys of over 1,000 kilometres.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag-off the first Vande Bharat sleeper train connecting Guwahati and Kolkata on January 17, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said on Monday. He said the move will significantly boost connectivity in the North Bengal region. PM Modi will inaugurate it at Malda Town in West Bengal. The train will operate six days a week between Kamakhya and Howrah Junction.

Bhattacharya said West Bengal, particularly North Bengal, is set to receive a major boost early this year with the launch of the Vande Bharat sleeper service between Kolkata and Kamakhya from January 17.

Bhattacharya, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said the PM would also flag off the Amrit Bharat Express from Malda to Kamakhya on January 17 and then address a public meeting the same day.

India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train: Check routes

The new rail link, he said, would establish direct connectivity between South Bengal and key North Bengal towns such as Balurghat, Raiganj, Alipurduar and Malda, a long-standing demand of the region's residents.

Vande Bharat sleeper train: Check ticket fare

The ticket fare fare for the third AC Vande Bharat Sleeper train will start at Rs 2,300 and the second AC fare will be Rs 3,000, while the first AC fare is expected to be around Rs 3,600. The Vande Bharat sleeper train has been designed for long-distance journeys of over 1,000 kilometres.

A trial run of the Vande Bharat sleeper train was carried out on December 30 and the train ran at a speed of 180 kilometres per hour on the Kota-Nagda railway track. During the trial run, the locomotive pilot placed four glasses of water on a table, and even at this high speed, none of the water spilled.

Vande Bharat sleeper train: Check advanced features

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train comes with advanced safety features, improved suspension systems, and world-class sleeper coaches. The Vande Bharat sleeper train has 11 coaches of 3 AC, four coaches of 2 AC, and one coach of 1 AC. Of the total 823 berths, 611 are in 3 AC, 188 in 2 AC, and 24 in 1 AC.

Also Read:

India's first Vande Bharat sleeper to be flagged off by PM Modi soon, route and fare finalised: Full details