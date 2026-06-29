India's first offshore airport project gains momentum, to come up in Maharashtra's Kore village

Mumbai:

The ambitious project to build the country's first offshore airport on the coast of Kore village in Palghar district has gained momentum as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR). Fadnavis issued this order during his inspection of the proposed airport site on Sunday. The Chief Minister has also directed officials to examine extending the Uttan-Virar Sea Link to provide direct connectivity to the site.

Where will the airport be built?

The proposed airport site is just five kilometres away from the Uttan-Virar sea bridge. Therefore, a proposal to extend the sea bridge and connect it directly to the airport is under consideration, providing fast, seamless connectivity from Mumbai to the airport.

Located about 50-52 kilometres from Mumbai Airport and about 69 kilometres from Navi Mumbai International Airport, this project will become an important hub in the state's transportation system. Notably, since the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train station is also located in this area, it is expected to give a big boost to the urban development of Palghar district.

Key features of airport

This airport will have connectivity to the DFC (Dedicated Freight Corridor), bullet train, Uttan–Virar sea-link, Mumbai–Vadodara expressway, and Mumbai–Ahmedabad national highway.

This will provide a major boost to cargo traffic at Vadhvan and Murmbe ports

This project will also be crucial in reducing the increasing passenger pressure on Mumbai airport

To be built at cost of Rs 45,000

According to reports, the airport is expected to be built at a cost of around Rs 45,000. Once completed, it will be able to handle nine crore passengers annually, easing pressure on the existing airports in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Reports also said that the project is part of a larger infrastructure push expected to generate around 10 lakh jobs across logistics, shipping, freight, and related industries.

What is an offshore airport?

An offshore airport is an aviation facility built on an artificial island created via land reclamation from the seabed. It is developed in cities where land is scarce, while reducing pressure on densely populated urban areas. Such offshore airports are already operational in countries such as Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea.

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