India's defence ecosystem now relies on private startups, says Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash

New Delhi:

In a strategic move to strengthen India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing, Garuda Aerospace has partnered with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to develop advanced Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). The collaboration serves as a primary example of how the Indian defence ecosystem is shifting toward a model that integrates the agility of private startups with the robust infrastructure of established public-sector units. Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, feels that the defence ecosystem in India now relies on private startups. In an email interaction, Jayaprakash also discussed the project and its aims.

Here are the edited excerpts of the interview:

Que: What strategic advantages does this collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited bring to Garuda Aerospace?

Agnishwar Jayaprakash: The collaboration between Garuda Aerospace and Bharat Electronics Limited has important strategic value as it links BEL's extensive defence electronics knowledge, systems integration skills, and institutional relationships with Garuda's fast-paced drone development and production capabilities. The agreement establishes BEL as the primary bidder who will work with Garuda as its technology partner to build a unified defence and security solution that can expand through organised systems. The system enables us to work both on our vital indigenous projects and through our collaboration with a reliable public-sector partner.

Que: Could you elaborate on the key focus areas under this partnership, particularly in Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)?

Agnishwar Jayaprakash: The partnership will work together to explore forthcoming opportunities that involve indigenous Unmanned Aerial Systems development for the Indian Defence Forces, Central Police Organisations and specialised security agencies. The project aims to develop dependable Unmanned Aerial Systems platforms which will fulfil mission requirements to perform surveillance, situational awareness, security operations, and other defence-related activities. The larger objective is to combine platform capability, electronics integration, and deployment readiness into solutions tailored for India’s strategic requirements.

Que: How do you see this partnership contributing to India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities?

Agnishwar Jayaprakash: The partnership supports India's defence manufacturing self-reliance objectives through its engagement with Indian defence manufacturing programs. The defence PSU BEL and Indian drone company Garuda Aerospace partnership enables the development of domestic capabilities through design, integration, production, and advanced unmanned systems deployment activities. The partnerships play a vital role in decreasing import requirements while they help develop the ecosystem and display the capability of public-sector companies and private-sector companies to work together in building native defence production facilities.

Que: How prepared is Garuda Aerospace to meet large-scale deployment requirements for defence and security agencies?

Agnishwar Jayaprakash:The business model of Garuda Aerospace operates through main pillars that include scaling operations, conducting diverse business activities, and developing local technological capabilities. The publicly available data shows that the company produces over 30 different drone models while providing services to various industries, managing a large drone fleet, and expanding its production facilities. The operational base of the organisation, combined with this strategic partnership, enables the organisation to better prepare for major operations that require effective performance, quick response, and system integration abilities.

Que: What advancements in UAS technology is Garuda Aerospace currently focusing on?

Agnishwar Jayaprakash: The company Garuda Aerospace develops UAS technologies that enhance mission performance, reliability, and applicability. The company publishes its official documents to demonstrate its development work for surveillance systems and industrial imaging technology, inspection methods, mapping solutions, and security systems. The research investigates advanced autonomous systems that provide enhanced payload capabilities, improved data collection functions, and business solutions that support both common and specialised operational needs.

Que: How do you see the role of private startups evolving in India’s defence ecosystem?

Agnishwar Jayaprakash: The defence ecosystem in India now relies on private startups because these companies deliver technology solutions at a fast pace while developing specialised products through innovative methods. Startups possess the ability to create specialised defence solutions, which enable them to develop defence technologies, reduce the time required for product development and assist larger organisations in their efforts. Public and private organisations will work together to develop the sector as startups will introduce new technological platforms while larger companies will assist with system integration, product development and business expansion. The collaboration between Garuda Aerospace and BEL operates according to this specific operational framework.

Que: What are the key focus areas for the company right now, and are there any BEL-like collaborations that you are focusing on?

Agnishwar Jayaprakash: At this stage, Garuda Aerospace is developing local drone technology for defence operations, security functions, industrial activities, and aerial intelligence missions. We continue to seek strategic partnerships that enable us to enhance our technological capabilities, market presence, and operational execution. Our company seeks partnerships like BEL, which allow us to work with organisations that share our vision for developing scalable drone solutions that will serve the needs of Indian customers.

Que: How has the response been so far for the personal drone Droni? Also, many vloggers are now using drones. Are there any other products you plan to bring for such users?

Agnishwar Jayaprakash: The rise in content creation and aerial storytelling has driven strong demand for small, lightweight drones that are easy to operate, and this trend will benefit products such as Droni. The product demonstrates that consumers demand easy-to-use drone technology that extends beyond business and industrial applications. The consumer and prosumer markets present exciting opportunities as users demand portable products that are easy to operate, deliver high imaging performance, and have advanced flight capabilities. The evolving market provides us with substantial long-term business opportunities, according to our analysis.

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