India's brainpower: The most coveted asset in a changing global landscape According to reports, China's new K visa will take effect on October 1, 2025 and is part of China's long-term plan to become a global technology power by 2035.

New Delhi:

With the US tightening its immigration policies, several other countries are actively creating new visa pathways to attract skilled professionals. These nations are streamlining processes and introducing flexible options that contrast sharply with the US's more restrictive approach. Amid the H-1B chaos, China has announced the introduction of a new "K visa" category aimed at attracting young and talented professionals, particularly in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) from around the world.

China's K Visa

The K visa, which observers are calling China’s version of the US H-1B, is designed to draw highly skilled talent at a time when countries around the world are tightening or recalibrating work visa rules.

The visa is part of China's broader "Talent Power Strategy" to accelerate its innovation and technology sectors by attracting highly skilled international workers.

According to reports, China's new K visa will take effect on October 1, 2025 and is part of China's long-term plan to become a global technology power by 2035.

UK Considering Abolishing Visa Fees For Top-tier Talent

Britain's new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, is considering a plan to get rid of some visa fees for highly skilled professionals from around the world.

This initiative, led by a special "global talent task force," aims to attract top scientists, academics, and tech experts to the UK. The goal is to boost the British economy by bringing in the best and brightest minds.

This move comes as the United States has made its own immigration policies stricter, creating an opportunity for the UK to become a more attractive destination for global talent.

Germany's Chancenkarte (Opportunity Card)

Germany's Chancenkarte (Opportunity Card) is a new residence permit that allows qualified individuals from non-EU countries to come to Germany to look for a job without a prior employment offer. It is a key part of Germany's new Skilled Immigration Act, designed to make the country more attractive to foreign talent.

Canada's Global Skills Strategy

Canada's Global Skills Strategy (GSS) is a key part of the country's economic plan to attract top international talent quickly and efficiently. It's designed to help Canadian companies access the specialized skills they need to compete in the global marketplace. The strategy focuses on two main pillars: fast-tracked work permits and exemptions for short-term work. The two-week work permit processing is a stark contrast to the months or years of uncertainty in the US.

The reason these nations are so eager to attract talent from other countries, including India, is apparent - Indian professionals have a reputation for being highly skilled, particularly in STEM fields.

As the US becomes a less viable option, the talent that once fueled its growth may now be diverted to other nations, empowering their economies and innovation ecosystems.

ALSO READ: How will the US decision to raise H-1B visa fees benefit India?