India Q3 GDP Data FY25: GDP grows at 6.2 per cent in October-December quarter India Q3 GDP Data FY25: The NSO, in its second advance estimate of national accounts, pegged the country's growth at 6.5 per cent for 2024-25.

India's economic growth decelerated to 6.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2024-25, mainly due to poor performance by the manufacturing and mining sectors.

The Indian economy recorded a growth of 6.2 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal (October-December 2024) against 9.5 per cent in the year-ago period, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.

Indian economy grew at 5.6 per cent in the July-September quarter this fiscal.

The NSO, in its second advance estimate of national accounts, pegged the country's growth at 6.5 per cent for 2024-25.

It had projected a growth of 6.4 per cent for the current fiscal in its first advance estimates released in January 2025.

The NSO also revised the GDP growth for 2023-24 to 9.2 per cent against the earlier estimate of 8.2 per cent.

The output of eight key infrastructure sectors rose by 4.6 per cent in January against a 4.2 per cent expansion in the same month of last year, according to official data released on Friday.

The key infrastructure sectors’ output had expanded by 4.8 per cent in December 2024.

In January this year, the production of crude oil and natural gas declined compared to the year-ago period.

Coal production rose by 4.6 per cent, steel output by 3.7 per cent and electricity generation by 1.3 per cent in January 2025 against 10.6 per cent, 9.2 per cent, and 5.7 per cent, respectively in January 2024.

However, refinery products, fertiliser, and cement output rose to 8.3 per cent, 3 per cent and 14.5 per cent in the month under review.

The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.4 per cent during April-January this fiscal. It was 7.8 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which measures overall industrial growth.

