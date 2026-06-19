India must accelerate self-reliance in critical technologies, resources: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM

New Delhi:

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Friday said that the past six years have been among the most volatile and uncertain, yet India has emerged as one of the most resilient nations. He also stressed that India must intensify and accelerate its efforts to become fully self-reliant in critical resources and technologies. "India must intensify and speed up efforts to become self-reliant in critical resources and technologies," he said, speaking at RIL's 49th Annual General Meeting.

Nation must become a primary creator of AI: Ambani

Ambani also asserted that India should not be a mere consumer of Artificial Intelligence (AI) developed elsewhere; instead, the nation must become a primary creator, adopter, and global leader in AI.

"That is why we announced Reliance Intelligence last year as our newest growth engine. Our objective is to build a profitable AI infrastructure, platform, and services business that serves consumers, enterprises, and governments at scale. We set out a clear vision, identified the focus areas, and began building the right partnerships with Google, Meta, and NVIDIA," he said.

Ambani also said that the company registered record revenue, EBITDA, and profits despite global economic challenges and geopolitical tensions.

Revenue crosses Rs 11.75 lakh crore

Reliance Industries' consolidated revenue increased to Rs 11,75,919 crore in fiscal year 2025-26, an increase of 9.8 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year. This is the company's highest annual revenue ever. Mukesh Ambani said that global conditions remained challenging, but the company maintained its growth momentum thanks to its diverse businesses.

EBITDA more than doubled

The company's EBITDA increased from Rs 97,580 crore in FY21 to Rs 2,07,911 crore in FY26. This means the company more than doubled its EBITDA in five years. Ambani stated that digital businesses like Reliance Retail and Jio played a key role in this achievement. These two businesses contributed approximately 50 per cent of the total EBITDA in FY26.

Investment and nation-building

He said that Reliance is among the largest investors in India's development. The company's capital expenditure in FY26 was Rs 1,44,271 crore. Over the past five years, the company has invested a total of over Rs 6.48 lakh crore. Reliance exported Rs 2,78,808 crore in FY26, representing approximately 6.7 per cent of India's total merchandise exports. Additionally, the company contributed Rs 2,16,472 crore to the government treasury.