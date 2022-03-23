India achieves $400 billion goods export target for first time, PM Modi hails milestone

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India's merchandise export touched an all-time high of USD 400 billion on Wednesday, driven by a sharp uptick in shipments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the ambitious target of exporting goods as key in the country's journey towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports and achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey," PM Modi tweeted.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had in February informed the Lok Sabha that for the 10th month in a row, April 2021 to January 2022, India posted over USD 30 billion of exports.

"It is a record, we have already crossed USD 334 billion of exports which is more than the highest ever that India has done in full 12 months period.. We are well on track to achieve USD 400 billion of exports,” he had said.

