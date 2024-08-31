Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK India's foreign exchange reserves jump by USD 7.023 billion to USD 681.688 billion.

India's forex reserves jumped by USD 7.023 billion to touch a new high of USD 681.688 billion in the week ended August 23, the RBI said on Friday (August 30). The overall reserves had jumped by USD 4.546 billion to USD 674.664 billion in the previous reporting week. The previous all-time high for the overall reserves was recorded at USD 674.919 billion as on August 2.

For the week ended August 23, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 5.983 billion to USD 597.552 billion, the data released on Friday showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by USD 30 million to USD 4.68 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

