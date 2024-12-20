Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) India's forex reserves drop USD 1.98 billion to USD 652.86 billion for the week ended December 13.

India's forex reserves dropped by USD 1.988 billion to USD 652.869 billion for the week ended December 13, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by USD 3.235 billion to USD 654.857 billion.

The reserves have been declining for the last few weeks, and the drop has been attributed to revaluation, along with forex market interventions by the RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee. The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in September.

For the week ended December 13, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 3.047 billion to USD 562.576 billion, the data released showed today (December 20).

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by USD 27 million to USD 4.24 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.