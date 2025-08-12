India expands ban on jute imports from Bangladesh via land routes, restricts entry to Nhava Sheva Port Bangladesh is a big competitor of India in the textile sector. The India-Bangladesh trade stood at USD 12.9 billion in 2023-24. In 2024-25, India's exports stood at USD 11.46 billion, while imports were USD 2 billion.

New Delhi:

India has expanded its list of banned jute product imports from Bangladesh through all land routes, in the backdrop of strained bilateral ties. However, as per a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), these items can still be imported via the Nhava Sheva Seaport.

"Imports from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port on the India-Bangladesh Border," it said, adding, "Import of certain goods from Bangladesh to India is regulated with immediate effect."

June products prohibited for import

The newly added items include bleached and unbleached woven fabrics of jute or other textile bast fibres, jute twine, cordage and rope, as well as jute sacks and bags.

On June 27, India barred the import of several jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh via all land routes, allowing them only through Maharashtra's Nhava Sheva seaport. The restrictions covered items such as jute products, flax tow and waste, jute and other bast fibres, single flax yarn, single jute yarn, multiple folded yarn, woven fabrics of flax, and unbleached woven fabrics of jute.

Similar curbs had been announced earlier in April and May. On May 17, India restricted the import of certain goods from Bangladesh, including ready-made garments and processed food, to select ports.

On April 9, India also revoked the transhipment facility that allowed Bangladesh to export goods to destinations like the Middle East and Europe, except for Nepal and Bhutan.

Why were these measures announced?

These measures were announced against the backdrop of the controversial statements made by the head of Bangladesh's interim government Muhammad Yunus in China.

The comments did not go down well in New Delhi. It also drew sharp reactions from political leaders in India across party lines.

India-Bangladesh relations have nosedived dramatically after Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus.

