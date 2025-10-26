India–China flights resume after 5 years; IndiGo launches direct Kolkata–Guangzhou service IndiGo will also restart its Delhi–Guangzhou service from November 10, while China Eastern Airlines plans to begin Delhi–Shanghai flights on November 9. Air India is expected to follow by the end of the year.

Kolkata:

After a long gap of five years, the skies between India and China have finally reopened. IndiGo, India’s largest airline, resumed direct air connectivity between the two countries today by launching its maiden non-stop flight from Kolkata to Guangzhou.

This landmark flight marks not just a major revival for the travel and aviation industry but also a significant diplomatic milestone, signaling a thaw in relations between the two Asian giants.

IndiGo bridges the gap again

IndiGo had earlier announced that from October 26, 2025, it would operate a daily nonstop service between Kolkata and Guangzhou. The route will be served by an Airbus A320neo aircraft. The airline said the move will enhance tourism, trade, and strategic cooperation between India and China.

Flight details

According to flight-tracking platform Flightradar24, IndiGo flight 6E 1703 took off from Kolkata Airport at 10:06 PM on Sunday night and is scheduled to arrive in Guangzhou at 4:05 AM local time on Monday.

Delhi route to follow soon

In addition to Kolkata, IndiGo will soon resume direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou. The airline has officially announced that the Delhi–Guangzhou service will restart on November 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, China Eastern Airlines, China’s largest carrier, will launch its own Delhi–Shanghai direct flights from November 9, 2025, expanding options for travelers between the two nations.

Air India to join the race

Sources indicate that Air India also plans to enter the India–China route network by the end of this year, further strengthening air connectivity and providing passengers with more choices.

Why flights were suspended

Direct flights between India and China were suspended in 2020 following the Galwan Valley clashes and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, business trips and tourism between the two countries had come to a halt.

With improving diplomatic ties, relaxed trade restrictions, and renewed bilateral dialogue, this reopening represents a fresh chapter in India–China relations—both on the ground and in the skies.