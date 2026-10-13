IMF raises India's GDP growth forecast to 7% for 2026-27 amid fragile global economic landscape

The International Monetary Fund has raised India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 7 per cent from 6.4 per cent for the financial year 2026-27. This follows days of similar moves by the World Bank and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), both of which raised India’s GDP growth projection for FY27 to 7.1 per cent. According to the IMF, domestic demand in India remains strong, and the services sector is performing well. These factors are expected to keep the economy growing despite higher crude oil prices.

The International Monetary Fund also said that the global economy remains resilient, but that resilience is becoming more fragile and more uneven.

Why has the IMF increased India's growth forecast?

The IMF believes that India's economic prospects have improved. There are several important reasons for this:

Strong domestic market: Consumption and demand in the country are supporting economic activities.

Consumption and demand in the country are supporting economic activities. Growth in the service sector: Services-related activities are playing an important role in growth.

Services-related activities are playing an important role in growth. Favourable demographics: India's young population increases long-term economic growth potential.

India's young population increases long-term economic growth potential. Structural Reforms: Ongoing economic reforms are expected to strengthen growth potential.

According to the IMF, India is among the emerging economies whose growth prospects have been improved.

World Economic Outlook Growth Projections

Region / Country 2025 2026 (Projections) 2027 (Projections) World Output 3.5 3.1 3.4 Advanced Economies 2.0 2.1 1.8 United States 2.3 2.3 2.3 Euro Area 1.2 1.1 1.2 Germany 0.2 1.3 1.1 France 0.9 0.4 0.7 Italy 0.5 0.8 0.6 Spain 2.6 2.5 1.8 Japan 1.2 0.7 0.7 United Kingdom 1.2 1.3 1.2 Canada 1.9 1.1 1.7 Other Advanced Economies 3.1 4.2 2.7 Emerging Market and Developing Economies 4.5 3.7 4.4 Emerging and Developing Asia 5.6 5.1 4.9 China 5.0 4.5 4.0 India 7.8 7.0 7.0 Emerging and Developing Europe 2.0 1.7 2.1 Russia 1.0 0.9 0.9 Latin America and the Caribbean 2.5 2.3 2.5 Brazil 2.3 2.2 1.9 Mexico 0.5 1.5 1.8 Middle East and Central Asia 3.7 -0.3 6.3 Saudi Arabia 4.6 -3.3 7.9 Sub-Saharan Africa 4.5 4.5 4.5 Nigeria 4.0 4.2 4.3 South Africa 1.1 1.0 1.3 Memorandum Emerging Market and Middle-Income Economies 4.5 3.6 4.4 Low-Income Developing Countries 4.8 4.8 4.8

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