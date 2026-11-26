American tech company IBM has decided to discontinue work visa and green card sponsorship for most positions in its consulting division, asking affected employees to relocate overseas or leave the company by the end of 2026. The decision applies to IBM Consulting, the company's largest business division, which employs more than 1,50,000 people globally. However, IBM has not disclosed how many employees are likely to be affected by the policy change or how many are currently based in the US.

Why did IBM take this decision?

IBM has attributed the decision to evolving business requirements and changes in the availability of skilled workers, saying its reliance on US high-skilled visa programmes has declined over the years.

An IBM spokesperson said the company had previously used high-skilled visa programmes in the US to address talent shortages but had gradually reduced its participation.

"That participation has been declining for a number of years, and as skill availability and client need have evolved, we have opted to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of such roles in IBM Consulting," the spokesperson said.

The company clarified that this decision will not apply to all of its businesses. For now, it applies only to most positions within IBM Consulting.

The policy shift comes at a time when foreign technology professionals, particularly Indian workers, remain closely dependent on employer-sponsored immigration pathways to continue working in the US and secure long-term residency.

IBM gives two options to employees

The company has given affected employees two options: continue working for IBM in a foreign country or leave the company. They must decide by December 31, 2026.

According to media reports, employees have been given three weeks to decide whether to relocate. Those who do not choose to work abroad will receive a three-month severance package.

How it will impact Indian professionals

According to reports, IBM's international consulting openings are overwhelmingly concentrated in India, so most Indian professionals may have to return.

Moving from a US payroll to an Indian local payroll involves steep compensation adjustments. Some reports suggest that it would result in a salary drop of up to 80 per cent when localised to Indian pay scales.

With IANS inputs

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