Hydrogen-Powered Train: India's first hydrogen-powered coach successfully tested in Chennai | Video

New Delhi:

In a major push to green rail innovation, India's first hydrogen-powered coach was successfully tested at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. Confirming the development, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of the coach in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The video shows a test run of the coach at the ICF, the premier rail coach manufacturing unit, which makes railway passenger coaches.

"First Hydrogen powered coach (Driving Power Car) successfully tested at ICF, Chennai", Vaishnaw said in his post.

Stating that India is developing a 1,200 HP Hydrogen train, the Union Minister said this will place India among the leaders in Hydrogen-powered train technology.

State-Of-The-Art Project

Earlier, Vaishnaw said that Indian Railways has taken up a state-of-the-art project to develop the country's first hydrogen train, which is slated to be among the longest and the maximum powered hydrogen trains in the world



"The specifications for this fully indigenously developed train have been prepared by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). This is slated to be among the longest hydrogen train in the world presently. It will also be among the maximum powered hydrogen trains in the world," he had said while responding to query of MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

According to the minister, the first such train is expected to make a trial run in Haryana on the Jind-Sonipat route.

1,200 HP Hydrogen Train

Four countries in the world have hydrogen-powered trains. According to Vaishnaw, they produce somewhere between 500 to 600 horsepower. On the other hand, the engine produced by India has an output of 1,200 horsepower, the highest so far in this category.

Moreover, the made-in-India hydrogen-powered rail engine has been developed by using indigenous talents.

The four countries that operate hydrogen-powered trains are Germany, France, Sweden and China.