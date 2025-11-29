Human washing machine now on sale; a spa like shower you can take lying down Visitors loved the prototype so much that a US resort company contacted Science to ask if it would be sold commercially. That request pushed the company to finally put the machine into production.

Japan has officially launched a human washing machine, a futuristic pod where a person lies down, closes the lid, and gets fully cleaned just like laundry but without spinning. Soft water jets, foam, mild massage actions and relaxing music make the experience feel more like a spa treatment than a bath. The device, made by Japanese company Science, became a huge attraction at the recent World Expo in Osaka, drawing long lines throughout the six-month event.

Visitors loved the prototype so much that a US resort company contacted Science to ask if it would be sold commercially. That request pushed the company to finally put the machine into production. Interestingly, this idea is not entirely new. A similar “future human washer” was shown at the 1970 Osaka Expo, inspiring Science’s current president when he was just 10 years old.

The machine even monitors the user’s heartbeat and other vital signs for safety.

First buyers already lined up

The first unit has been bought by a hotel in Osaka, which plans to offer the human washing machine as a special service for its guests. Another buyer is Yamada Denki, a major electronics retail chain in Japan, hoping the rare device will attract customers to its stores.

Science says it will produce only around 50 units to maintain exclusivity. Local reports say the price is 60 million yen (about $385,000 or Rs 3.2 crore). With this launch, Japan has turned a futuristic idea into reality, a hands-free, high-tech bathing experience that could change the way people think about personal care.