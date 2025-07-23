Housing rental revival in NCR: Which markets are seeing fastest growth in yields? As per Cushman and Wakefield’s report, most markets in the high-end segment witnessed capital value growth of 2-5 per cent on a q-o-q (quarter-on-quarter) basis, with Gurugram and Noida registering y-o-y (year-on-year) growth of 12 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.

Beyond the soaring property prices, the NCR’s real estate offers a consistent rise in rental income. As residential sales continue their upward trend, rental markets in NCR have staged a strong comeback, delivered healthy yields and become a reliable income stream for many. From the high-demand corridors of Gurugram’s Golf Course Extension and Sohna Road, to the thriving pockets of Noida’s Sector 150 and 137, and even Ghaziabad’s rapidly evolving Indirapuram and Siddharth Vihar, these micro-markets are emerging as hotspots where rental growth is not just visible, but accelerating.

Rents have grown by 1-4 per cent

As per Cushman and Wakefield’s report, most markets in the high-end segment witnessed capital value growth of 2-5 per cent on a q-o-q (quarter-on-quarter) basis, with Gurugram and Noida registering y-o-y (year-on-year) growth of 12 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively. Rents have grown by 1-4 per cent across all submarkets every quarter, and it has shown 4-6 per cent appreciation on a year-over-year basis. Rentals in the Gurugram luxury segment have grown the most during Q2 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group, feels that NCR’s rental market is seeing a strong upswing but Gurugram stands out for the consistency and quality of returns it offers.

"In particular, corridors like the Dwarka Expressway, SPR, and regions like Golf Course Extension Road, New Gurgaon have become a hotspot for rental-driven investments. We’re seeing healthy uptick in the capital and rental growth in these areas where homebuyers also showing keen interest to invest. Besides, there is also a noticeable shift in what tenants want today. Thus, that accelerates rentals, pushes yields, and sets a new benchmark for Gurugram micro‑markets,” Kanodia said.

New supply of 9,156 residential units

The report further highlights that in Q2 2025, Delhi NCR witnessed a new supply of 9,156 residential units. This is a 38 per cent increase over the average quarterly launches in the last two completed years. Noida Extension and Greater Noida also witnessed approximately. 1,100 units each during Q2-25, capping off an excellent quarter for the Noida region. While the luxury segment had 11 per cent of share in Q2-25 launches in Delhi-NCR, with Gurugram accounting for all of it. During the quarter, the number of unit launches in the luxury segment witnessed a decrease of around 50 per cent on both the q-o-q and y-o-y basis.

What’s driving this sharp uptick in rental activity across NCR is a powerful mix of economic momentum and infrastructure-led transformation. The region is witnessing sustained job creation, especially in IT, BFSI, and other sectors, bringing a wave of working professionals seeking quality rental housing. Simultaneously, improved connectivity, due to expressways, metro expansions, and the near-completion of the RRTS corridor, is shrinking commute times and unlocking new residential catchments. Layered over this is a clear shift in investor mindset: with rental yields improving and demand staying consistent, more buyers are now looking at rental income as a dependable and strategic return on investment.

According to Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, rental preferences across NCR are shifting, and locations like Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad are emerging as a top choice for buyers both living and as a rental source of income.

"With NH‑24 already streamlining commutes and the upcoming RRTS promising even better connectivity, more people from Noida and Delhi are moving here in search of value without compromising on access. What’s changing is the mindset, as tenants today aren’t just looking for a roof over their heads; they want well-connected, thoughtfully planned neighbourhoods that offer comfort, convenience, and a better quality of life. In our view, Siddharth Vihar is ticking all those boxes, and that’s driving a steady rise in rental demand,” he added.

Rental market aligning with global urban trends

Moreover, the NCR rental market is gradually aligning with global urban trends, where renting is no longer seen as a compromise but a conscious lifestyle choice, especially among millennials, expats, and senior professionals seeking flexibility and access to high-quality living. This shift, coupled with rising rental yields in key micro-markets, is drawing increased interest from NRI investors and even institutional players looking for stable, long-term returns.

Ashok Singh Jaunapuria, MD & CEO, SS Group, stated that the steady growth of office hubs in Gurugram has resulted in a strong tenant base that prefers living close to work, especially in well-planned, accessible neighbourhoods.

"What’s interesting is how this trend is changing the way investors approach housing. There’s a growing recognition that rental income is no longer just an add-on—it’s becoming a key part of the investment strategy. In markets like New Gurgaon, we’re seeing rental values rise consistently, backed by real, long-term demand. Thus, this shift signals a more mature, income-driven approach to housing investments in the region,” he concluded.