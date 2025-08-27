Hospitals to stop cashless treatment for Bajaj Allianz customers from September 1 - Here's why Expressing surprise over AHPI's decision, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company said it is working with the association to arrive at a solution that is in the best interests of customers.

New Delhi:

Several hospitals are likely to stop providing cashless treatment facilities for policyholders of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, with effect from September 1, 2025. This is because the Association of Healthcare Providers - India (AHPI), representing hospitals and healthcare institutions across the country, has advised its members for this following repeated complaints from hospitals that Bajaj Allianz has refused to revise hospital reimbursement rates in line with rising medical costs. According to AHPI, the company has even pressured hospitals to further reduce tariffs that were agreed upon years ago under now-expired contracts.

In addition, member hospitals complained of unilateral deductions by the company, delay in payments and unduly high time taken for issuing pre-auth and pre-discharge approvals, AHPI said in a statement on Friday.

AHPI alleged that it had earlier written to Bajaj Allianz, however, the insurer did not respond to its communication.

Here's What Bajaj Allianz Said

Expressing surprise over AHPI's decision, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company said it is working with the association to arrive at a solution that is in the best interests of customers.

"We are surprised by this announcement. At Bajaj Allianz, we have always believed that policyholders should receive the best possible hospitalisation experience with fair rates, seamless claims and quality service. Also, we proactively engage with all hospitals to settle any queries or dues from our side. We are confident of working amicably with AHPI and its member hospitals to arrive at a solution that is in the best interests of our customers," Bajaj Allianz General Insurance head (Health Administration Team) Bhaskar Nerurkar said in a statement.

General Insurance Council Condemns AHPI's Decision

General Insurance Council, an association of non-life insurers, has denounced the unilateral approach adopted by the Association of Healthcare Providers.

"We urge AHPI (Association of Healthcare Providers - India) to immediately withdraw the advice to its members and ask them to engage constructively with the insurance companies by continuing cashless services for all health insurance policyholders," General Insurance Council (GIC) said in a statement.

With PTI inputs