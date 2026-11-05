Hidden cost of investing: Are investors losing returns without realising it? Find out here

Investors are increasingly concerned about the hidden costs of investing, particularly fund management fees, transaction expenses and taxation. However, the debate often overlooks a fundamental question: what is the investor receiving in return for these costs? According to Arun Patel, Founder and Partner at Arunasset Investment Services, investing should not aim to minimise expenses at any cost, but to maximise long-term, risk-adjusted returns after expenses and taxes.

Passive Investing: The Inherent Cost Disadvantage of Index Funds

Consider the growing popularity of index funds, often promoted as an inexpensive alternative to actively managed investments. An index fund simply replicates an underlying benchmark. If that benchmark delivers 12 per cent and the fund charges an expense ratio of 0.5 per cent, the investor starts with a cost disadvantage of approximately half a percentage point, even before considering tracking differences. In other words, the investor is already behind the benchmark before the journey has begun.

Active Management: Evaluating Fees Against Long-Term Value

Actively managed mutual funds, Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) typically involve management charges that can range from 1 per cent to 2.5 per cent per annum, although the actual structure varies and some products carry additional performance fees. "These costs are reasonable when investors receive value through superior investment selection, risk management, diversification, and access to specialised opportunities. Even a modest improvement in annualised returns can create substantial additional wealth over 15 or 20 years. Of course, higher fees do not guarantee better performance. The relevant comparison is what the investor earns after expenses, rather than which investment carries the lowest fee," Patel said.

The Reality of Equity Taxation in India

Taxation is another area where investors frequently overestimate the disadvantage. India's equity taxation framework remains relatively competitive. Long-term capital gains on eligible listed equities and equity-oriented mutual funds held for more than 12 months attract a tax of 12.5 per cent on aggregate annual gains exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh, excluding applicable cess and surcharge.

This means the first Rs 1.25 lakh of eligible long-term gains every financial year is tax-free. Investors who remain invested also benefit from the ability to defer capital gains taxation until they sell, allowing capital to compound without annual taxation on unrealised appreciation.

Structural Innovations for Tax-Efficient Fixed-Income Yields

Innovation in fund structures has also created tax-efficient alternatives for fixed-income investors. Income Plus Arbitrage Funds of Funds combine debt-oriented investments with arbitrage strategies, allowing qualifying schemes to benefit from long-term capital gains taxation of 12.5 per cent after a holding period exceeding 24 months. This compares favourably with conventional debt funds, where gains on newer investments are generally taxed at the investor's income-tax slab rate. Such structures can materially improve post-tax outcomes, particularly for investors in higher tax brackets.

Behavioural Errors and Inflation: The Real Wealth Destroyers

Higher hidden costs often stem from investor behaviour. Frequent portfolio changes, chasing recent outperformers, panic selling during corrections and remaining excessively invested in cash can destroy far more wealth than a 1 per cent management fee. Inflation is another silent cost. At 5 per cent annual inflation, money left idle loses approximately 39 per cent of its purchasing power over ten years. Investors who focus exclusively on avoiding visible charges can end up paying a much larger price through missed opportunities.

"Ultimately, investing involves costs, just as virtually every professional service does. What matters is whether those costs contribute to a better financial outcome. If an investor finds even a reasonable management fee or a 12.5 per cent tax on long-term profits unacceptable, the alternative is to keep the money under the pillow. Unfortunately, inflation will ensure that doing so comes with a considerably higher hidden cost," he concluded.

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