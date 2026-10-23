Healthcare stock in focus as company completes manufacturing capacity expansion ahead of schedule

Shares of Lord's Mark Industries are likely to be on investors' radar after the company informed exchanges that it completed its manufacturing capacity expansion at Silvassa ahead of schedule. This will help the firm in strengthening its production readiness for international markets. Amid this, the stock opened in the green at Rs 72.90, up Rs 1.25 or 1.74 per cent from the previous close of Rs 71.65 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 73.80 before witnessing profit booking. The counter fell to Rs 68.07, down Rs 3.58 or 4.99 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,904.02 crore.

Relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 30.77. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued. The counter has underperformed the sector by 1.92 per cent and is technically trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 99, hit on September 23, 2026 and a 52-week low of Rs 60, touched on July 10, 2026. The stock has been losing for the last six days and has fallen 16.76 per cent in the period.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 71.85 per cent in five years and 89.84 per cent in one year.

US FDA registration

The company has also informed exchanges that it has become Asia's first company to secure US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registration for more than 200 surgical, medical-care, and hygiene products.

Shares detail of acquisition

Earlier, the company said that it has expanded its electrical portfolio by acquiring Radio Electric Private Limited to expand its business.

The company, known as Radiotone, manufactures electrical components and transformers. The acquisition was made under the Lighting & Energy division of Lord's Mark Industries. The company aims to strengthen its presence in the electrical manufacturing sector and expand its business in the domestic and international markets through new technologies.

Meanwhile, the domestic market opened higher despite a sharp overnight decline in US technology stocks. However, it failed to sustain the early gains and tumbled amid a persistent rise in crude oil prices.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)