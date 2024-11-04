HDFC Bank’s UPI service will remain shut for two days in November | Check full details

Follow us on Image Source : HDFC BANK (X) HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank UPI service: With the rising trend of digital payments, it is quite common among the public at large to use a Unified Payment Interface (UPI) service for a slew of transactions. Be it for paying your shopping bill or your food items, for cab service or the other basic necessities, making payment digitally is seen as convenient.

These days the digital payments are enabled round the clock for each day of the week, including weekly offs and weekdays. However, there could be some one-off days, or at least a few hours during these days, when the UPI service is discontinued for the customers. This happens primarily when the banks undergo essential system maintenance.

The Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Bank recently announced that its UPI service will not be available for two days in the month of November due to essential system maintenance. These days are November 5 (Tuesday) and November 23 (Saturday).

When will HDFC bank services will be unavailable?

The largest private bank in India has intimated to its customers that its UPI service will be closed between 12:00 am to 2:00 am on November 5 and on November 23, the UPI service will be closed for three hours from 12:00 am to 3:00 am.

During these system maintenance hours, the following services to remain unavailable:

Financial and non-financial UPI transactions on HDFC Bank Current and Savings account and RuPay Credit Card.

Financial and non-financial UPI transactions on HDFC MobileBanking app, Gpay, WhatsApp Pay, Paytm, Shriram Finance, Mobikwik and Kredit.Pe for all bank account holders using the HDFC Bank UPI handle.

It is important to note that all UPI transactions will be unavailable for merchants acquired by HDFC Bank.​​​​​​​

UPI transactions limit raised by RBI

It is worth noting that last month in October, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the limit of UPI transactions. UPI 123Pay transaction limit was recently raised from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. At the same time, the limit of UPI Lite that enables PIN-less offline transactions has been raised from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. The limit of transactions, meanwhile, has been raised to Rs 1,000 (from Rs 500 earlier).