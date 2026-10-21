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HD Fire Protect shares made positive debut on bourses, list at 24% premium over issue price

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

HD Fire Protect shares made positive debut on bourses, list at 24% premium over issue price

HD Fire Protect raised Rs 213.11 crore from anchor investors on Monday.
HD Fire Protect raised Rs 213.11 crore from anchor investors on Monday. Image Source : Screengrab/NSE

HD Fire Protect shares made positive debut on bourses, list at 24% premium over issue price

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