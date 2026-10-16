HD Fire Protect IPO allotment status to be finalised today, check latest GMP and other details

The initial public offering (IPO) of fire protection equipment manufacturer HD Fire Protect Ltd received a strong investor response and was subscribed 131.70 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday. According to data available on the NSE, the company's Rs 712-crore IPO received bids for 2,42,60,01,270 shares against 1,84,20,492 shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) quota garnered 256.65 times subscription. The non-institutional investor category received 203.21 times subscription, and the retail investor portion was subscribed 30.49 times.

Investors can expect the share allotment to be finalised today, i.e. on October 16, 2026. You can check the allotment status on the NSE and BSE websites or via the IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

HD Fire Protect IPO Allotment Status on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘HD Fire Protect’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the HD Fire Protect IPO will be displayed on the screen.

HD Fire Protect allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (HD Fire Protect IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your HD Fire Protect IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

HD Fire Protect IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar — https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Step 2: Select 'HD Fire Protect' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your HD Fire Protect IPO application will appear on the screen.

HD Fire Protect IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, HD Fire Protect's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 82. With an upper price band of Rs 271, the company's shares are expected to list around Rs 353, reflecting a grey market premium of 30.26 per cent.

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