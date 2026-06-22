Has the definition of value homes changed in NCR real estate? Here's what experts say

New Delhi:

For a long time, property buying in NCR was centred on the usual factors such as location, connectivity, and pricing. While these considerations continue to influence decision-making, the concept of value has undergone a significant transformation. The shift is perhaps most visible in the emergence of the "lifestyle buyer". There has also been a growing appreciation for amenities that enhance quality of life, from wellness centres and fitness facilities to sports infrastructure and recreational spaces that encourage social interaction.

According to Knight Frank India, residential sales worth over Rs 1 crore accounted for nearly 50 per cent of all residential sales across India's top eight cities in 2025, highlighting the growing preference for premium living experiences. Another clear indicator of changing buyer behaviour is the rising demand for larger homes. Spacious 3 BHK and 4 BHK residences are increasingly preferred, as families seek more flexible and comfortable layouts. Low-density developments, expansive green areas, and thoughtfully designed common spaces are also gaining traction among buyers looking for a more balanced lifestyle.

While some projects are exquisitely designed low-density developments, others reflect a broader trend in which thoughtfully designed community spaces, wellness-oriented amenities, and shared experiences are becoming integral to the residential offering. The changing priorities of homebuyers are visible across NCR, with developers witnessing a clear shift in what drives purchase decisions.

Developer Perspectives on Evolving Buyer Priorities

According to Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, there is a noticeable shift in how homebuyers assess residential value today.

"A few years ago, location and pricing often dominated the conversation. Now, buyers are equally focused on how a home supports their lifestyle on a daily basis. In markets such as Noida, Greater Noida and Siddharth Vihar, demand is increasingly centred around larger living spaces, efficient layouts, expansive green areas and amenities that promote wellness and community engagement. Homebuyers are looking for developments where families can grow comfortably, children have room to play, and residents can enjoy a more balanced lifestyle. This evolution is encouraging developers to create more holistic living environments rather than simply housing projects," Tiwari said.

Echoing the same sentiments, Salil Kumar, Director (Business Management & Marketing), CRC Group, said that what buyers in NCR define as 'value' has evolved significantly over the last few years.

"It's no longer just about the address or the price point. People are looking for homes that support how they actually want to live. Open spaces, wellness amenities and a genuine sense of community have moved from aspirational add-ons to core purchase criteria. This shift is influencing the way we conceptualise and design our projects, with a stronger emphasis on creating environments that foster wellbeing, interaction and long-term liveability. What's notable is how the buyer conversation has evolved from location and price to comfort, wellness and quality of life," Kumar added.

Emerging Growth Corridors In NCR

Interestingly, buyers today appear more willing to look beyond established locations if it means securing a better living experience. This shift is benefiting emerging corridors such as Dwarka Expressway, where units sold surged dramatically from 21 in CY 2024 to 630 in CY 2025. Other micro-markets, including the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Siddharth Vihar, are witnessing increasing demand for larger homes, greener surroundings, and thoughtfully planned communities, redefining what modern residential value looks like.

As buyer aspirations continue to evolve, the meaning of value in residential real estate is expanding beyond square footage and pricing. Larger homes, wellness-oriented amenities, green environments, and community-driven living are increasingly shaping purchase decisions, prompting developers across NCR to rethink what constitutes a truly desirable address in the modern era.

"The residential market is witnessing a distinct shift from necessity-led purchases to aspiration-driven choices. Across Gurugram's emerging growth corridors, such as SPR and Dwarka Expressway, quality of life and long-term liveability have become key considerations in the decision-making process. In response, developers are curating projects around evolving lifestyle expectations and changing family dynamics. The objective is not just to deliver homes, but to create well-rounded communities that offer enduring value and a richer living experience," Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, concluded.

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