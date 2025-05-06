Haryana approves new excise policy for 21.5 months: Here's what has changed In a major decision which could have a significant social impact, the Haryana Cabinet has decided that no sub-vend shall be permitted in villages with a population of 500 or less.

Chandigarh: Haryana Cabinet has approved the Excise Policy for 2025-27. The policy will come into effect from June 12, 2025 and will remain in force till March 31, 2027, for 21.5 months. Post this, future policy cycles will be aligned with the April-March financial year. According to an official statement, the cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Here are the key decision- No liquor sub-vend shall be permitted in villages with a population of 500 or less, while stricter restrictions on advertisement of liquor.

It has been decided that no sub-vend shall be permitted in villages with a population of 500 or less. This decision is expected to have a significant social impact.

As a result of this provision, 152 existing sub-vends will not operate across the state with effect from the commencement of the Excise Policy Year 2025-27.

Stricter restrictions on advertisement of liquor have also been introduced. All forms of advertisement, including any within the licensed zone, are now explicitly prohibited.

In case of violations, a significantly higher penalty provision for any such advertisement has been prescribed -- Rs 1 lakh for the first offence, Rs 2 lakh for the second offence, and Rs 3 lakh for the third offence, said an official statement.

Any further violation will be treated as a major breach, attracting proceedings for cancellation of allotted zone.

The guidelines for operation of taverns (L-52) have been further tightened. Taverns shall operate only from enclosed premises approved by the department and should not be visible to passersby.

The policy explicitly prohibits live singing, dancing, or theatrical performances within taverns to ensure a controlled and responsible drinking environment.

Vends in urban areas shall not be permitted to open after 4 am, as against the earlier provision of 8 am, the statement said.