Gurugram’s luxury home market booms, enters a multi-corridor growth phase

Gurugram:

It is becoming difficult to ignore what is happening in Gurugram’s upper end of the housing market. Transactions in the Rs 10-crore-plus category have been stacking up at a pace that, until recently, was almost exclusively associated with Mumbai. Industry estimates suggest that in 2025 alone, high-value residential sales in the city crossed Rs 24,000 crore. For a market that was once seen largely as a satellite to Delhi’s residential demand, that number carries a certain quiet disruption.

What is equally notable is that the demand is not concentrated in one or two prestige addresses anymore. The familiar spine of Golf Course Road still anchors the city’s luxury narrative. It remains the corridor where the earliest wave of high-rise premium housing took shape, close to corporate headquarters, international schools and the social infrastructure that affluent residents tend to orbit around. Many of the city’s most recognisable residential towers still sit along this stretch. Yet the corridor now feels almost saturated, not in demand but in supply opportunity. When buyers cannot find the product they want here, the search moves outward.

Golf Course Road Remains the Anchor of the Luxury Market

Golf Course Extension Road, once described as an extension in the most literal sense of the word, has evolved into a substantial luxury cluster in its own right. Over the past few years, developers have introduced larger apartments, integrated retail environments and residential projects that feel architecturally more ambitious than the earlier wave of towers.

According to Shyamrup Roy Choudhury, Founder and Managing Director, Aura World, the luxury housing cycle in Gurugram is expanding beyond legacy addresses into newer, well-planned corridors where infrastructure, connectivity and lifestyle ecosystems are evolving simultaneously.

"Today’s buyer is not just evaluating the apartment but the broader environment, proximity to workplaces, social infrastructure and the long-term liveability of the neighbourhood. Gurugram is a prominent example of how the city’s premium and luxury housing demand is gradually redistributing itself,” Choudhury said.

Further south, the Southern Peripheral Road presents a slightly different dynamic. As developers introduce taller high-rise developments with larger apartment formats and integrated township planning, the region rose to prominence. A noticeable portion of the capital entering projects along this corridor seems to come from buyers who treat property not only as a residence but as portfolio diversification.

Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group, said that luxury demand in Gurugram has reached a stage where buyers are evaluating developments through a far more discerning lens.

Dwarka Expressway Opens a New Luxury Housing Corridor

"The conversation has moved beyond location prestige to questions of design quality, community planning and lifestyle infrastructure. Corridors such as Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road and Southern Peripheral Road are attracting attention precisely because they offer developers the flexibility to build larger, more integrated luxury environments, hence attracting buyers and investors' interests," Goel said.

In the meantime, the operationalisation of the Dwarka Expressway opened a floodgate of opportunity. For more than a decade, the expressway existed largely as a narrative of potential. Infrastructure delays kept the corridor in a prolonged state of anticipation, but once construction momentum stabilised and connectivity began improving, the housing response was immediate. The expressway today hosts a growing concentration of luxury projects, many of them high-rise developments designed around integrated townships.

Several of the city’s recent premium launches have taken place here, and investor participation has been unusually strong.

Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech said, "Gurugram’s luxury housing market is evolving from a single-corridor phenomenon into a network of luxury micro-markets. Infrastructure expansion, particularly along Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road, is opening up locations that were previously under-explored. For developers and investors alike, the opportunity now lies in identifying corridors where urban infrastructure, connectivity and aspirational housing demand are intersecting.”

There is also a structural shift underway in the city’s wealth profile. Over the last decade, Gurugram has quietly emerged as one of the country’s densest clusters of multinational offices, consulting firms, financial services companies and global capability centres. The employment ecosystem around these firms has produced a steadily expanding pool of high-income professionals. Add to that the region’s start-up economy and a generation of entrepreneurs building technology and services businesses, and the buyer base for premium housing suddenly looks far deeper than it did a decade ago.

