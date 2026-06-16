Gurugram's luxury dynamics: Why the city continues to dominate NCR's luxury housing market?

New Delhi:

Gurugram has grown well past its image as a conventional real estate destination and has become the most advanced luxury housing ecosystem in NCR. Besides the usual growth drivers like infrastructure and corporates, there is now the emergence of a new set of buyer aspirations, which sees luxury as an ecosystem concept more so than individual homes. Buyers include CXOs, entrepreneurs, HNIs, and global Indians who are looking for homes that can provide them with an ecosystem where exclusivity meets connectivity and lifestyle value.

30% YoY rise in housing sales

According to JLL, Delhi-NCR recorded a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in housing sales during Q1 2026, with luxury housing demand continuing to outperform the broader market, while Gurugram retained a dominant share in new launches across NCR. What further strengthens Gurugram’s luxury leadership is the manner in which luxury demand is now dispersing across multiple high-value corridors, each evolving with its own distinct residential identity.

Golf Course Road continues to remain the city’s most established ultra-luxury spine, where limited land availability, mature social infrastructure, and proximity to Grade A commercial hubs continue to support strong capital appreciation, premium rentals, and sustained demand from CXOs, expatriates, and global professionals. In contrast, Golf Course Extension Road has emerged as a more contemporary extension of Gurugram’s luxury narrative, attracting younger affluent buyers seeking larger integrated communities, modern lifestyle infrastructure, and a more expansive residential format.

According to Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group, premium demand is no longer concentrated in a single micro-market.

"From Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road to SPR and Dwarka Expressway, multiple corridors are witnessing strong traction and creating their own luxury ecosystems. Today’s affluent homebuyers are looking for larger residences, integrated developments, better amenities, and future-ready infrastructure. Gurugram has been able to meet these evolving expectations while continuing to benefit from significant infrastructure investments and corporate-led growth. The city continues to drive the next phase of NCR’s luxury housing growth by offering scale, choice, and a broader range of premium living experiences,” Kanodia said.

Residential prices along the SPR have appreciated significantly

While the much-talked-about Dwarka Expressway has transformed into one of NCR’s most closely watched infrastructure-led wealth corridors, the momentum is equally visible along SPR (Southern Peripheral Road), which is steadily evolving into a future-ready luxury belt driven by seamless connectivity between key sectors, integrated commercial-residential development, and rising high-end supply. As per Magicbricks, residential prices along SPR have appreciated by nearly 160 pr cent over the past five years.

BK Malagi, Vice Chairman, Experion Developers, said, “What strengthens Gurugram’s luxury leadership is the way luxury demand is now dispersing across multiple high-value corridors, each evolving with its own distinct residential identity. Golf Course Road occupies a rare category in Gurugram's luxury hierarchy as a self-contained urban ecosystem where fine residences, Grade A workspaces, world-class hospitality, and curated lifestyle infrastructure coexist with quiet sophistication. It naturally attracts those who place equal weight on exclusivity and effortless convenience. What's telling is that even as Gurugram's luxury map has expanded considerably, Golf Course Road has retained its scarcity-driven desirability. That kind of enduring aspirational equity is not engineered — it is earned.”

18.4% YoY increase in average residential prices

While a Square Yards report highlights an 18.4 per cent year-on-year increase in average residential prices to Rs 16,249 per sqft. along this belt. Even old Gurgaon, which was considered to be more of a residential catchment due to legacy reasons, is seeing some revival among end-users in terms of demand for its central location and other factors.

“Much of Gurugram’s sustained luxury demand is being reinforced by a broader shift in wealth creation and lifestyle priorities across NCR. Unlike many newer corridors that are still in the process of building their social and civic identity, Old Gurgaon holds high growth potential owing to its sense of urban familiarity and central accessibility it continues to offer affluent families. This part of the city already possesses a deeply established ecosystem with mature neighbourhoods, strong commercial connectivity, and everyday lifestyle infrastructure woven organically into its urban fabric. With limited luxury supply and growing preference for centrally positioned communities, Old Gurgaon is witnessing a far more nuanced and long-term luxury demand trajectory," Mitul Jain, Managing Director, SPJ Group, concluded.

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