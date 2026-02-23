Gurugram surpasses Mumbai in luxury home sales, records over Rs 24,000 crore transactions in 2025

New Delhi:

Sales of luxury homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above witnessed a sharp 80 per cent rise in Gurugram last year, touching Rs 24,120 crore on the back of increased demand and rising property prices, according to a new report. The findings were released on Monday by real estate consultant India Sotheby's International Realty and data analytics firm CRE Matrix, which jointly analysed Gurugram's primary luxury housing market.

Their report highlights that the IT-driven city in Delhi-NCR has surpassed Mumbai in total sales value of homes priced Rs 10 crore and above. In comparison, Mumbai recorded luxury home sales worth Rs 21,902 crore in the same category.

Volume triples as high-end buyers fuel market surge

The data shows that sales of luxury homes, priced at Rs 10 crore and above, grew nearly threefold to reach 1,494 units in Gurugram during the last calendar year, up from 519 units in the previous year. In value terms, the sales increased to Rs 24,120 crore last year from Rs 13,384 crore in 2024. The report states, "While Mumbai has traditionally held the crown for being the most expensive real estate market, Gurugram in Delhi-NCR, outpaced Mumbai in total sales value for luxury homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above during 2025."

Emerging micro-markets reshape real estate landscape

Tina Talwar, Area Director at India Sotheby's International Realty, said, "What is particularly notable is that this growth is no longer confined to legacy addresses. Emerging micro-markets such as Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road, and Golf Course Extension Road are collectively driving a structural expansion supported by infrastructure upgrades, superior product launches, and enhanced connectivity." Her comments underline how various developing corridors within Gurugram are helping expand the city’s luxury real estate footprint.

Strong investor confidence powers long-term growth

Shedding further light on the trend, Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of CRE Matrix, said the nearly ten-fold growth in the luxury segment over the past two years underscores sustained buyer confidence, strong capital inflows, and a rapidly expanding base of high-net-worth individuals.

