GST reforms from November 1: Simplified e-commerce registration, faster refunds for small sellers

New Delhi:

Businesses and small online sellers could soon find it easier to comply with Goods and Services Tax (GST) requirements, with a fresh set of process reforms expected to take effect from November 1, 2026. The proposed changes include simpler GST registration for small sellers operating through e-commerce platforms, quicker processing of refunds, standardised documentation and a minimum threshold of Rs 10,000 for issuing show-cause notices.

An official said on Thursday that the measures approved by the 57th GST Council meeting on October 8 would be introduced in phases. Reforms that can be implemented through administrative measures are expected to take effect from November, while changes requiring amendments to the GST law are scheduled for April 1, 2027. The notifications and circulars covering the relevant process changes have received approval from the legal department and are expected to be issued on Friday, the official said.

GST reforms from November 1: What will change?

The upcoming changes focus on four major areas:

GST registration Refund processing Documentation requirements Tax adjudication

The measures are intended to simplify procedures for taxpayers, reduce unnecessary paperwork and limit delays in dealing with tax authorities. Small businesses selling goods through e-commerce platforms are among the key beneficiaries. The proposed framework will make it easier for eligible sellers to obtain GST registrations in multiple states without establishing a physical office in every state where their goods are stored.

The reforms also seek to make registration applications more straightforward, automate eligible refund claims and reduce compliance-related disputes through a minimum threshold for issuing show-cause notices.

1. Easier GST registration for small e-commerce sellers

Small suppliers selling goods through e-commerce operators (ECOs) could benefit from a simplified registration process when operating across multiple states and Union Territories. Under the proposed arrangement, eligible sellers who do not have a physical presence in every state or Union Territory where they operate, and whose monthly transfer of input tax credit does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh, will be able to declare an e-commerce operator's warehouse in that state or Union Territory as their Principal Place of Business (PPoB).

Sellers will still need to establish a genuine physical presence in at least one state, where the required physical verification and Aadhaar authentication will be completed. For registrations in other states, the consent of the e-commerce platform will allow the process to proceed without further intervention by a tax officer.

The move is expected to benefit around 9.5 lakh small sellers by helping them reach customers across the country without having to establish physical offices in every state where their goods are stored. The change is also intended to improve tax parity between competing e-commerce business models by making compliance less burdensome for smaller businesses.

2. GST registration paperwork to become simpler

The government is also planning to standardise the documentation and information required for GST registration. A comprehensive circular will specify what applicants need to submit, helping taxpayers understand the requirements before filing their applications.

The GST registration form, GST REG-01, will include drop-down options for selecting the prescribed documents and information. This is expected to give applicants and tax officers greater clarity about the details required for registration.

The GST portal will also receive a more user-friendly interface, featuring clearer navigation, drop-down lists and tooltips to guide users through the application process. These changes are aimed at reducing application rejections and repeated queries caused by missing or incorrect information. By making the requirements clearer from the outset, the government expects registration applications to be processed more efficiently.

3. Faster GST refunds through automated processing

Refund processing is another major area covered by the proposed reforms, with greater reliance on automated systems expected to reduce delays and the need for manual intervention. Under the planned changes, eligible claims for a refund of the excess balance in the electronic cash ledger will be sanctioned automatically by the system, without requiring an officer to intervene. The time limit for issuing an acknowledgement or a deficiency memo in refund cases will also be reduced from 15 days to 10 days.

For refund claims involving zero-rated supplies and the inverted duty structure, 90 per cent of the amount claimed will be sanctioned provisionally through an automated system, without officer intervention. The system will identify and evaluate the risks associated with claims before processing the provisional refund.

Zero-rated supplies generally include exports and qualifying supplies to Special Economic Zones. An inverted duty structure arises when the tax paid on inputs is higher than the tax applicable to the output supplies, potentially leaving businesses with accumulated input tax credit. The proposed changes could help eligible businesses access funds sooner and ease cash-flow pressures associated with pending refunds.

4. GST show-cause notices to have a Rs 10,000 threshold

The proposed reforms also include a minimum threshold of Rs 10,000 for issuing GST show-cause notices. The measure is intended to reduce compliance costs, discourage avoidable disputes and limit litigation over smaller amounts.

Show-cause notices are issued by tax authorities to seek an explanation from a taxpayer before taking a proposed adverse action. Setting a minimum threshold for their issuance is intended to reduce the burden associated with proceedings involving relatively small sums.

The official input does not specify further details about the scope or exceptions to this threshold. Taxpayers should therefore refer to the final notifications and circulars for the applicable conditions once they are issued.

Why are the GST process changes being introduced?

The reforms approved by the 57th GST Council meeting on October 8 focus on making tax administration more efficient and reducing procedural hurdles for businesses. For small e-commerce sellers, simplified registration could make it easier to expand operations across state boundaries. For other taxpayers, clearer documentation requirements and a more accessible GST portal could reduce errors during registration.

Automated refunds could improve the flow of working capital, while the proposed threshold for show-cause notices is intended to reduce unnecessary compliance burdens and disputes. The rollout will take place in stages. Changes that can be introduced through administrative measures are expected from November 1, 2026, while measures requiring amendments to GST law are scheduled for April 1, 2027.

(With inputs from PTI)

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