GST collections rise to Rs 1.96 lakh crore in March GST revenue from domestic transactions rose 8.8 per cent to Rs 1.49 lakh crore, while revenue from imported goods was higher 13.56 per cent to Rs 46,919 crore.

Gross GST collection in March grew 9.9 per cent to over Rs 1.96 lakh crore, government data showed on Tuesday.

GST revenue from domestic transactions rose 8.8 per cent to Rs 1.49 lakh crore, while revenue from imported goods was higher, 13.56 per cent to Rs 46,919 crore.

Total refunds during March rose 41 per cent to Rs 19,615 crore.

After adjusting for refunds, net GST revenue stood at over Rs 1.76 lakh crore in March 2025, a 7.3 per cent growth over the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, Central GST (CGST) field offices remained open on March 29-31 to facilitate completion of pending departmental work.

March 31, 2025, being the last day of the current financial year, all government payments and settlements pertaining to the fiscal was to be completed by that day.

March 31 was also the last date for filing updated ITRs for AY 2023-24.

Earlier, central GST officers detected tax evasion of Rs 1.95 lakh crore in 25,397 cases in the April-January period of the current fiscal.

As per the data shared in the Lok Sabha, the total number of GST evasion cases detected by central government officers in the last five years was 86,711 and the total detection was over Rs 6.79 lakh crore.

In the current fiscal (up to January 2025), the total number of evasion cases detected stood at 25,397, with a total detection amount of Rs 1,94,938 crore.

During the period, a voluntary deposit of Rs 21,520 crore was made in tax evasion cases.

The total number of ITC fraud cases in the current fiscal stood at 13,018 involving an amount of Rs 46,472 crore. A voluntary deposit of Rs 2,211 crore was made.

According to the GST Investigation Wing data, in 2023-24 fiscal 20,582 evasion cases were detected involving Rs 2.30 lakh crore.

In 2022-23, GST evasion detection was Rs 1.32 lakh crore, in 2021-22 (Rs 73,238 crore) and in 2020-21 (Rs 49,384 crore).

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the Central Government and GSTN have taken various steps to improve compliance and prevent tax evasions, including providing intelligence inputs, detecting fraudulent registration, and suspicious e-way bill activity and selection of returns for scrutiny and selection of taxpayers for audit based on various risk parameters.

With PTI inputs