Gross GST collections surge 16.4 per cent to over Rs 2.01 lakh crore in May 2025 In May, revenue from domestic transactions increased by 13.7 per cent, totalling approximately Rs 1.50 lakh crore. Meanwhile, GST from imports jumped 25.2 per cent to Rs 51,266 crore.

New Delhi:

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections continued their upward trend in the month of May, rising 16.4 per cent year-on-year to surpass Rs 2.01 lakh crore, according to government data released on Sunday (June 1). This follows the record-breaking GST revenue of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April, marking back-to-back months of strong tax collections.

In May, revenue from domestic transactions increased by 13.7 per cent, totalling approximately Rs 1.50 lakh crore. Meanwhile, GST from imports jumped 25.2 per cent to Rs 51,266 crore.

The breakdown of May’s gross GST revenue includes Rs 35,434 crore from Central GST (CGST), Rs 43,902 crore from State GST (SGST), and Rs 1.09 lakh crore from Integrated GST (IGST). Additionally, the government collected Rs 12,879 crore through the GST compensation cess.

Refunds issued in May declined 4 per cent to Rs 27,210 cr

Net GST revenue- after accounting for refunds- stood at around Rs 1.74 lakh crore, reflecting a robust 20.4% growth compared to May 2024, when collections were at Rs 1.72 lakh crore. Notably, total refunds issued in May declined 4% to Rs 27,210 crore.

However, the growth in collections was not uniform across all states. Deloitte India Partner MS Mani highlighted that while major states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu reported strong increases of 17% to 25%, others, such as Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, showed more modest growth, up to 6%. States like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan recorded average increases of around 10%.

Mani suggested that these discrepancies could be attributed to sector-specific or seasonal factors and emphasised the need for a detailed data-driven analysis to understand the underlying trends.