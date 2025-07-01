Gross GST collections rise 6.2% YoY to over Rs 1.84 lakh crore in June However, this is a dip on a month-on-month basis as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection last month was Rs 2.01 lakh crore.

New Delhi:

India's gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections jumped by 6.2 per cent to over Rs 1.84 lakh crore in the month of June, as per government data released on Tuesday. Gross GST collections during the same month a year ago were Rs 1,73,813 crore.

However, this is a dip on a month-on-month basis as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection last month was Rs 2.01 lakh crore. The GST collection touched a record high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April this year.

"The net GST collections for June 25 have shown a quite muted growth of 3.3 per cent on year-on-year basis. Looking at the numbers on month-on-month basis, the net GST collections of June 25 have shown a reduction of around 8.48 per cent compared with net GST collection for May 25, with collections from domestic market as well as imports showing a reduction... Such reduction in growth of GST collection would become an important data point for the GST Council, which is reportedly set to consider increase in highest rate slab of 40 per cent to compensate for loss of revenue due to phase out of compensation cess after March, 2026, in its upcoming meeting which is likely to take place in July 2025," said Karthik Mani, Partner, Indirect Tax, BDO India.

In June, gross revenues from domestic transactions rose 4.6 per cent to about Rs 1.38 lakh crore, while GST revenue from imports grew 11.4 per cent to Rs 45,690 crore.

The gross Central GST revenues stood at Rs 34,558 crore, State GST revenues at Rs 43,268 crore and Integrated GST at about Rs 93,280 lakh crore in June. Revenues from Cess were at Rs 13,491 crore.

Meanwhile, total refunds during the month rose by 28.4 per cent to Rs 25,491 crore.

Net GST mop-up stood at about Rs 1.59 lakh crore, registering a 3.3 per cent year-on-year growth.

Focus Of GST On Promoting Ease Of Doing Business

The focus of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which completes eighth year on Tuesday, will now be on promoting ease of doing business, ensuring stronger compliance and fostering broader economic inclusion, the finance ministry said.

The GST, which was implemented from July 1, 2017, has unified 17 taxes and 13 cesses, creating a seamless national market by simplifying compliance and digitising tax systems. It has also expanded the taxpayer base and strengthened cooperative federalism.

"As GST enters its ninth year, it continues to evolve, prioritising ease of doing business, stronger compliance, and broader economic inclusion, solidifying its role as a driver of India's economic progress," the finance ministry said while releasing 'GST's 8-Year Report Card'.

The gross GST collections in the first year of operation (9 months) were Rs 7.40 lakh crore. Over the years, it has witnessed exponential growth.

