Shares of Orient Green Power Company, an independent power producer in the renewable energy space, are in focus after the company informed exchanges that the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) ruled in favour of its material subsidiary, Beta Wind Farm Private Limited (BETA). According to the information shared, BETA estimates its total recoverable dues at approximately Rs 12.98 crore, comprising withheld principal and accumulated interest. Amid this, the stock opened in green even as the benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower in early trade, dragged by IT stocks and US Federal Reserve rate hike fears. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 206.12 points to 81,837.27 in early trade, while the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 78.10 points to 25,145.70.

Share price today

The stock started the trading session at Rs 9.17, a gain of Rs 0.04 or 0.43 per cent from the previous close of Rs 9.13 on the BSE. It later gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 9.30, representing a gain of Rs 0.17 or 1.86 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 9.15, with a gain of Rs 0.02 or 0.22 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,073.32.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 13.83, hit on November 20, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 7.60, touched on October 26, 2026.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 49.84 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 55.50 per cent in three years and 31.86 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has corrected 21.24 per cent, as against the fall of 3.14 per cent in the benchmark index.

Earlier, the company posted a marginal rise in consolidated net profit at 81.57 crore in the September quarter compared to the year-ago period.

The consolidated net profit was Rs 80.94 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 146.57 crore in the quarter from Rs 135.45 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,866.78 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. In the previous session, the Sensex dropped 500.38 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 82,031.81. The Nifty declined 159.45 points, or 0.63 per cent, to end at 25,227.95.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)