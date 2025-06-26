Greater Ghaziabad: Yogi Adityanath unveils plan, know which areas will be included Greater Ghaziabad: Loni is located in the northern part of Ghaziabad, while Muradnagar is to the northeast, and Khoda is in the southern part of the district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the plan for Greater Ghaziabad on Thursday. Emphasising that Greater Ghaziabad is crucial for the development of the district, CM Yogi said that the municipal corporation will include Loni, Khoda and Muradnagar Nagar Palika Parishads (municipal councils). Loni is located in the northern part of Ghaziabad, while Muradnagar is to the northeast, and Khoda is in the southern part of the district.

The Chief Minister also talked about the renovation of the Hindon River.

"Hindon River will be renovated. Also, the pending work of the stadium will be completed by Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), which will also operate it," CM Yogi said while laying the foundation stone of a data centre in Ghaziabad.