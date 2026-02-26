Govt mandates sale of Ethanol-blended petrol with minimum RON 95 nationwide from April 1

New Delhi:

The government has directed that petrol blended with up to 20 per cent ethanol (E20) and having a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95 will be sold across all states and Union Territories starting April 1, 2026. However, the Centre may permit exceptions in special situations, for specific regions, and for a limited time.

Ethanol, produced from sugarcane, maize, and other grains, is a renewable and domestically sourced fuel that burns cleaner than conventional petrol.

Oil companies can sell ethanol-blended motor spirit

The oil ministry, in a February 17 notification, said, "the central government hereby directs that oil companies shall sell ethanol-blended motor spirit (petrol) with a percentage of ethanol up to 20 per cent as per the Bureau of Indian Standards specifications and having a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95, in states and the Union Territories".

The ethanol-blending mandate is aimed at reducing crude oil imports, lowering vehicular emissions and supporting farmers by increasing demand for agricultural produce and surplus crops.

Industry officials said most vehicles manufactured in India between 2023 and 2025 are compatible with E20 fuel and are unlikely to face major issues. Older vehicles, however, may experience a 3-7 per cent drop in mileage, along with possible wear and tear of rubber and plastic components.

The requirement of a minimum RON 95 has been specified to ensure engine safety and prevent potential damage.

What is Research Octane Number?

RON, or Research Octane Number, is a measure of a fuel's resistance to engine knocking (pre-ignition). Knocking happens when fuel burns unevenly inside the engine, causing pinging sound, loss of power and possible engine damage over time. The higher the RON, the more resistant the fuel is to knocking.

In simple terms, octane is like a fuel's 'self-control under pressure' - higher RON means fuel stays stable under high compression.

Ethanol naturally has high octane value (around 108 RON). Blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol increases knock resistance.

Encouraged by India achieving 10 per cent ethanol doping in petrol in June 2022 - five months ahead of the target date - the government advanced 20 per cent blending to 2025-26 from 2030. Most pumps in the country now sell E20 or petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol.

According to the oil ministry, since 2014-15 India has saved more than Rs 1.40 lakh crore in foreign exchange through petrol substitution.

